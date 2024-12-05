LeBron James Makes Honest Statement After Lakers-Heat Game
On Wednesday evening, the Los Angeles Laker had an embarrassing 134-93 loss to the Miami Heat in Florida.
The one bright spot was that LeBron James ended his slump, finishing with 29 points, five rebounds, eight assists and one steal while shooting 12/18 from the field.
After the game, he made honest comments when he met with the media (h/t Spectrum SportsNet).
James: "I think the level of communication is not as great as it needs to be. There's too many great teams out here, and anytime you make a mistake, especially with us, teams are gonna make you pay... We had horrible communication, and they made us pay."
The Lakers have now lost their last two games by a total of 70 points.
James also added: "It sucks for sure to get your a** whooped like that twice, in a row, for sure."
They are the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 12-10 record in their first 22 games.
After a hot start to the 2024-25 season, the Lakers have shown significant vulnerability over the last few weeks.
The Lakers have one more game on their road trip when they visit Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks on Friday at State Farm Arena.
On the road, they have gone just 5-7 in 12 games away from Los Angeles.
Via Jovan Buha of The Athletic: "Redick says he doesn’t feel the Lakers are together as a group right now. He says it doesn’t feel like they’re together in huddles."