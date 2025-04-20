LeBron James Makes Honest Statement After Los Angeles Lakers Lose Game 1
On Saturday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers lost Game 1 of their first-round playoff series to the Minnesota Timberwolves by a score of 117-95.
LeBron James got off to a slow start in the first half.
He finished the loss with 19 points, five rebounds, three assists, two steals and three blocks while shooting 8/18 from the field and 1/5 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
After the game, James made an honest comment when he met with the media (h/t Spectrum SportsNet).
James: "Maybe it took us one playoff game to now get a feel for it and know what type of intensity, type of physicality is going to be brought to the game, but that's just the way they play. We should be more than prepared for that on Tuesday night."
It's worth noting that the Lakers were been off since April 13.
In addition, James had last played on April 11.
Via Keith Smith of Spotrac: "The Minnesota Timberwolves shot 21-of-42 on three-pointers in their Game 1 win over the Los Angeles Lakers.
Of those 42 three-point attempts:
27 were classified as wide open
15 were classified as open
0 were classified as coming against tight or very tight defense"
At 40, James is coming off another outstanding regular season with averages of 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 51.3% from the field.
Game 2 of the series will be on Tuesday night.