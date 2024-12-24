LeBron James Makes Honest Steph Curry Statement Before Lakers-Warriors NBA Christmas Game
On Monday night, the Los Angeles Lakers had a disappointing 117-114 loss to the Detroit Pistons (at home).
Despite the loss, four-time MVP LeBron James finished with 28 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists while shooting 10/16 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
After the game, James was asked about their upcoming matchup with Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors on Christmas (h/t Jovan Buha of The Athletic).
James: "Any time you get an opporontuty to be on the court and compete against one of the greatest to ever play this game you don't take it for granted... I don't know how many more opronutites will get to go against each other so it's always fun."
Reporter: "You've been on the same side and opposing side when Steph goes unconscious. What's it like to witness that?"
James: "Depends on what side I'm on... Got to see it this past summer with Team USA and it was a great feeling. Obviously, on the other side is a not so good feeling."
James and Curry have faced off 52 times over their careers.
Curry currently has the 29-23 advantage in those matchups.
James is now averaging 23.2 points, 8.0 rebounds and 9.0 assists per contest while shooting 49.4% from the field and 35.3% from the three-point range in 27 games.
With the loss to Detroit, the Lakers dropped to 16-13 in 29 games.
They are one spot ahead of Golden State (as the seventh seed).