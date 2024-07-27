LeBron James Makes Incredible Instagram Post That Went Viral
LeBron James is currently playing for Team USA who will participate in the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
The Los Angeles Lakers superstar is seeking his third Gold Medal (he won the Gold in 2008 and 2012).
On Friday, the opening ceremony for the Olympics began, and James made history.
Via Cleveland.com: "He just keeps making history! At the opening ceremony for the 2024 Paris Olympics, Northeast Ohio native LeBron James became the first U.S. men’s basketball player to ever serve as a flag bearer.
Photo: AP"
Following the festivities, James made an incredible post to Instagram that had nearly one million likes and over 12,000 comments in less than four hours.
James captioned his post: "🫡👑"
StatMuse added more context to his long list of accomplishments.
Via StatMuse: "LeBron James:
4x Champ
4x MVP
4x FMVP
20x All-Star (most all-time)
20x All-NBA (most all-time)
6x All-Defense
All-time leading scorer
All-time leader in playoff wins
And now, the first male basketball player to bear the flag for Team USA."
At 39, James still remains among the best players in the NBA.
He finished this past year with averages of 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 54.0% from the field and 41.0% from the three-point range in 71 games.
Team USA went a perfect 5-0 in their exhibition games against South Sudan, Germany, Serbia, Canada and Australia.
In the team's most recent game against Germany, James scored the final 11 points to help them win by a score of 92-88 (and overcome the potential upset).