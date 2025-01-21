LeBron James Makes Questionable Decision Before Wizards-Lakers Game
On Monday night, Ohio State beat Notre Dame by a score of 34-23 to win the National Championship.
A lot of notable people were in attendance at the game in Atlanta, and one person who was there was Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.
The Lakers had a game in Los Angeles (on Sunday), and they will host the Washington Wizards (on Tuesday).
Via Arash Markazi of The Sporting Tribune: "The Lakers are off tonight. They played last night in Los Angeles and play tomorrow night in Los Angeles, allowing LeBron James to make a quick trip to Atlanta to watch Ohio State take on Notre Dame for the national championship."
A flight to Atlanta from Los Angeles can take up to five hours, so that's a lot of travel for the 40-year-old in between games.
Many fans on social media commented on the decision.
@mathomp_501: "LeBron casually flying from La to Atlanta and back on his off day to watch Ohio state, has me laughing"
@CaptainKnots888: "Lebron really played a game last night in LA, flew to Atlanta to watch Ohio State, and has another game back in LA tomorrow night."
@Mark_My_Words79: "So Lakers play at home tomorrow night against the wizards. And LeBron is across the country in at Atlanta rooting on ohio st. I'd bet the mortgage, my future unborn child, my paycheck on him having a " load management " day or one of those ohh my leg it's sore tomorrow."
@aTiFdAwOoD: "So LeBron james lost to the clippers last night, also threw an air ball shooting a ft, is in Atlanta to watch the college championship game. Yea he really cares."
James is averaging 23.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 8.9 assists per contest while shooting 51.4% from the field and 40.0% from the three-point range in 37 games.
The Lakers are 22-18 in 40 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the Western Conference.