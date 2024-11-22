LeBron James' Miraculous Pass To Anthony Davis Went Viral In Magic-Lakers Game
On Thursday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers hosted the Orlando Magic in California.
During the game, LeBron James made an incredible pass to Anthony Davis that got a lot of views on social media.
Via ESPN's SportsCenter: "LEBRON WITH THE FULL COURT PASS TO ANTHONY DAVIS 🔥
SHOWTIME IN LA 😱"
James finished his night with 31 points, ten rebounds, seven assists and one block while shooting 12/22 from the field and 5/9 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
Via StatMamba: "LeBron James & Anthony Davis have their 15th game where they each scored 30+ PTS.
The 3rd most by a duo in Lakers history."
Despite his dominant showing, the Lakers lost by a score of 119-118.
Franz Wagner nailed a game-winning three-pointer with 2.5 seconds left on the clock.
With the loss, the Lakers had their six-game winning streak come to an end.
They are now 10-5 in their first 15 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.
In addition, the Lakers lost their first game at home (they are 7-1 in Los Angeles).
Following Orlando, the Lakers will resume action on Saturday evening when they host Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets.
They lost to the Nuggets in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs (and the 2023 Western Conference finals).
As for the Magic, they improved to 10-7 in their first 17 games, which has them tied for the third seed in the Eastern Conference.