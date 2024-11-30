Fastbreak

LeBron James' Miraculous Pass Went Viral In Thunder-Lakers Game

LeBron James made an incredible pass during Friday's game.

Ben Stinar

Nov 29, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) shoots the ball against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Nov 29, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) shoots the ball against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

On Friday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers hosted the OKC Thunder in California.

During the game, LeBron James made an incredible pass that got a lot of views on social media.

James finished the game with 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists while shooting 5/13 from the field.

Via The Lakers: "Quick thinking, LeBron 💡"

Many people reacted to the pass on social media.

@ESPNLosAngeles: "How did LeBron get this pass off to Dalton Knecht?! 🙊👌 #LakeShow"

@LSH_lakeshow: "LeBron with a great tip pass to Dalton Knecht for his 3rd triple of the night"

@MichaelOnSports: "That is insane timing, touch and basketball IQ from Lebron to make that tip pass mid air and right on the money to the corner."

ESPN Australia & NZ: "Great awareness from LeBron to make that pass 👏

Knecht drills it to add to a nice run from the Lakers."

The Lakers lost the game by a score 101-93 to fall to 11-8 in their first 19 games of the season.

They are the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

At home, the Lakers dropped 7-3 in the 10 games they have hosted in Los Angeles.

Following the Thunder, the Lakers will visit the Utah Jazz on Sunday in Salt Lake City.

They have gone 4-5 in the nine games they have played on the road.

Nov 29, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts in the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As for the Thunder, they improved to 15-4 in their first 19 games, which has them as the first seed in the Western Conference.

They have won four straight games.

