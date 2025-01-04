LeBron James Moved Ahead Of Michael Jordan On All-Time NBA List In Hawks-Lakers Game
On Friday evening, LeBron James led the Los Angeles Lakers to a 119-102 victory over the Atlanta Hawks.
The four-time MVP finished with 30 points, three rebounds and eight assists while shooting 13/20 from the field and 2/5 from the three-point range in 29 minutes.
He also made NBA history.
Via ESPN's SportsCenter: "BRON PASSES MJ FOR MOST 30-PT GAMES IN NBA HISTORY
LeBron James: 563 30-PT games
Michael Jordan: 562 30-PT games"
At 40, James still looks like one of the best 15 players in the league.
The future Hall of Famer now has averages of 24.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 8.9 assists per contest while shooting 50.7% from the field and 38.2% from the three-point range in 31 games.
Via The Lead: "Most career 30-point games:
563 - LeBron James
562 - Michael Jordan
516 - Wilt Chamberlain
435 - Karl Malone
431 - Kobe Bryant
429 - Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
399 - Kevin Durant
387 - Oscar Robertson
350 - Jerry West
346 - Dominique Wilkins
345 - Allen Iverson"
With the victory, the Lakers improved to 20-14 in 34 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak (and have gone 7-3 over their last ten games).
Following the Hawks, James and the Lakers will resume action on Sunday night when they visit Alperen Sengun and the Houston Rockets in Texas.