LeBron James Nearly Injures Anthony Edwards In Lakers-Timberwolves Game
On Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves are facing off at the Target Center for Game 4.
During the first half, LeBron James and Anthony Edwards had a scary play that nearly led to an injury.
Via ESPN's Dave McMenamin: "Anthony Edwards was down on the floor for an extended period of time after LeBron James collided with Edwards' left ankle while diving on the floor for a loose ball. He was able to get up and walk to the Wolves bench without any assistance. He will stay in the game."
Edwards had 19 points, four rebounds and four assists while shooting 6/9 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in his first 20 minutes of playing time.
Meanwhile, James put up 22 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals while shooting 4/5 from the field and 2/3 from the three-point range in his first 25 minutes of playing time.
Via Bleacher Report: "Wolves lead the Lakers in a BATTLE at the half 61-58
Bron: 22 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST
Luka: 21 PTS, 3 3PM
Randle: 21 PTS, 7-11 FG
Ant: 19 PTS, 4 REB
Who takes Game 4?"
The Timberwolves have a 2-1 lead in the series with Game 5 on Wednesday night in Los Angeles.
They are coming off a season where they reached the Western Conference finals for the first time since the 2004 season (when Kevin Garnett was still on the roster).