LeBron James' No-Look Alley-Oop Went Viral In Bulls-Lakers Game
On Saturday night, LeBron James made his return to the starting lineup after a seven-game absence.
The Los Angeles Lakers are playing the Chicago Bulls (at home).
During the first half, James made an incredible pass that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The NBA: "LEBRON LOOKED AWAY BEFORE TOSSING THE ALLEY-OOP TO HAYES 👀
Jaxson finishes with the flush for 2!"
James had two points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal while shooting 1/3 from the field in his first nine minutes of playing time.
James came into the night with averages of 25.0 points, 8.2 rebounds and 8.5 assists per contest while shooting 51.7% from the field and 38.4% from the three-point range in 58 games.
Via Jovan Buha of The Athletic: "First quarter: Bulls 32, Lakers 31
Another impressive opening frame for Luka Doncic, who has 17 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists. He's carried LA's offense early. Chicago is winning the points in the paint (18-14) and fast-break (13-4) battles early, as JJ Redick warned pregame."
The Lakers entered the night as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 43-26 record in 69 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.
Following the Bulls, the Lakers will play their next game on Monday night when they visit the Orlando Magic.
As for the Bulls, they are the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 30-40 record.
After the Lakers, they will visit the Denver Nuggets on Monday night.