LeBron James' Official Injury Status For Bulls-Lakers Game
On Saturday night, the Los Angeles Lakers will host the Chicago Bulls at Crypto.com Arena.
For the game, they could remain without one of their best players, as LeBron James is on the injury report.
The four-time NBA Champion has missed each of the previous seven games, so this would be his eighth straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via Underdog NBA: "LeBron James (groin) questionable for Saturday."
James is still among the best players in the NBA at 40.
He is averaging 25.0 points, 8.2 rebounds and 8.5 assists per contest while shooting 51.7% from the field and 38.4% from the three-point range in 58 games.
Via Underdog NBA (on March 21): "PPG leaders since the All-Star break:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - 35.1
Paolo Banchero - 29.5
LeBron James - 28.3
Anthony Edwards - 28.2
Luka Doncic - 28.1"
The Lakers are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 43-26 record in 69 games.
They have won five out of their last ten.
Via Lakers Daily: "Both Rui Hachimura and Gabe Vincent have been upgraded to PROBABLE for tonight's game against the Bulls. LeBron is still questionable."
After the Bulls, the Lakers will begin a road trip when they visit the Orlando Magic on Monday night.
Right now, they are just 2.0 games back of the Houston Rockets for the second seed.
As for the Bulls, they are the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 30-40 record.