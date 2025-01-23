LeBron James' Official Injury Status For Celtics-Lakers Game
On Thursday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will host the Boston Celtics in California.
For the game, LeBron James is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he should be available.
James is averaging 23.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 9.0 assists per contest while shooting 51.3% from the field and 39.8% from the three-point range in 38 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "LeBron James (injury management) probable for Thursday."
The Lakers are coming off a 111-88 victory over Jordan Poole and the Washington Wizards (at home).
James finished the game with 21 points, ten rebounds, 13 assists, two steals and one block while shooting 8/18 from the field and 2/6 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
Via StatMuse: "LeBron James tonight:
21 PTS
10 REB
13 AST
Oldest NBA player in history with a 20 PT triple-double."
After their win over the Wizards, the Lakers are now the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 23-18 record in 41 games.
They are an outstanding 15-6 in the 21 games they have played on their home floor in Los Angeles.
Following the Celtics, the Lakers will play Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors on Saturday at the Chase Center in San Francisco.
James is in his 22nd NBA season (and seventh playing for the Lakers).
The Celtics beat the LA Clippers (on Wednesday) by a score of 117-113.
They are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 31-13 record in their first 44 games.