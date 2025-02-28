LeBron James' Official Injury Status For Clippers-Lakers Game

As crazy as it may sound, LeBron James hasn’t been getting enough love this season. He’s averaging 25-8-9 on 52% shooting from the floor and 40% from 3 at age 40. The Lakers are 14-3 in their last 17 games and just one game back from the 2nd seed in the loss column.



Greatness 🐐 pic.twitter.com/oaQbjfgcT8