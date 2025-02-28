LeBron James' Official Injury Status For Clippers-Lakers Game
On Friday night, the Los Angeles Lakers will host the LA Clippers at Crypto.com Arena.
For the game, the Lakers could be without one of their best players, as four-time NBA Champion LeBron James is on the injury report.
The future Hall of Famer is averaging 24.9 points, 8.0 rebounds and 8.7 assists per contest while shooting 52.0% from the field and 39.7% from the three-point range in 53 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "LeBron James (injury management) questionable Friday."
The Lakers are coming off a 111-102 victory over the Minnesota Timberwovles (at home).
James finished the win with 33 points, 17 rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block while shooting 11/21 from the field and 4/9 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
Via NBACentral: "As crazy as it may sound, LeBron James hasn’t been getting enough love this season. He’s averaging 25-8-9 on 52% shooting from the floor and 40% from 3 at age 40. The Lakers are 14-3 in their last 17 games and just one game back from the 2nd seed in the loss column."
The Lakers are the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 36-21 record in 57 games.
They are in the middle of a four-game winning streak.
As for the Clippers, they are the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 32-26 record in 58 games.
They have gone 4-6 over their last ten.
On Sunday, the Lakers and Clippers will face (off again) at Crypto.com Arena.