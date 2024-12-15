Fastbreak

LeBron James' Official Injury Status For Grizzlies-Lakers Game

LeBron James is questionable for Sunday's game.

Oct 15, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts to a play against the Golden State Warriors in the third quarter of their preseason game at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images
Oct 15, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts to a play against the Golden State Warriors in the third quarter of their preseason game at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images / Candice Ward-Imagn Images

On Sunday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will host the Memphis Grizzlies in California.

For the game, the Lakers could remain without LeBron James, as he is listed as questionable on the injury report.

James has missed each of the previous two games, so this would be his third straight out of action (if he doesn't play).

Via ESPN's Dave McMenamin: "LeBron James is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against Memphis. He has been out the last eight days, missing two games, as he manages a left foot injury"

James is averaging 23.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 9.1 assists per contest while shooting 49.5% from the field and 35.9% from the three-point range in 23 games.

The Lakers have been struggling as of late.

They've lost seven of their previous ten games and most recently lost to Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves by a score of 97-87.

The Lakers are 13-12 in their first 25 games, which has them as the tenth seed in the Western Conference.

They have been good at home, going 8-3 the 11 games they have hosted in Los Angeles.

Following Memphis, the Lakers will play their next game on Thursday evening when they visit the Kings in Sacramento.

LeBron James
Dec 6, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts after being fouled against the Atlanta Hawks in the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Back on November 13, the Lakers beat the Grizzlies at home by a score of 128-123.

James finished the victory with 35 points, 12 rebounds and 14 assists.

As for the Grizzlies, they have gone 18-8 in 26 games, which has them as the second seed in the west.

