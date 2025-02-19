LeBron James' Official Injury Status For Hornets-Lakers Game
On Wednesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will host the Charlotte Hornets in California.
For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as LeBron James is on the injury report.
James is averaging 24.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 9.0 assists per contest while shooting 51.6% from the field and 39.5% from the three-point range in 48 games.
Via Mark Medina on Tuesday: "Lakers coach JJ Redick said LeBron James completed most of practice today. Lakers listing him as questionable for tomorrow’s game vs Hornets with his ankle injury."
The Lakers are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 32-20 record in 52 games.
They have gone 8-2 over their last ten.
Most recently, the Lakers lost to John Collins and the Utah Jazz by a score of 131-119.
James finished the loss with 18 points, six rebounds, seven assists and one steal while shooting 6/13 from the field and 4/8 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.
Via HoopsHype: "With two months left in the regular season, LeBron James already has the best Age 40 scoring season in NBA history.
Passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in his last game."
Following the Hornets, the Lakers will play their next game on Thursday night when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers in Oregon.
James is in his 22nd NBA season (and seventh playing for the Lakers).
The future Hall of Famer has also spent time with the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers (twice).