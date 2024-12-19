LeBron James' Official Injury Status For Lakers-Kings Game
On Thursday night, the Los Angeles Lakers will be in Sacramento to play the Kings.
For the game, the Lakers have listed LeBron James as questionable on the injury report.
James is averaging 22.8 points, 8.0 rebounds and 9.1 assists per contest while shooting 49.2% from the field and 36.5% from the three-point range in 24 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "LeBron James (injury management) questionable for Thursday."
James had missed two games in a row before returning against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday.
He finished the 116-110 victory with 18 points, eight rebounds, eight assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 7/17 from the field and 3/6 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.
The Lakers have had an up-and-down start to the 2024-25 NBA season.
They are the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 14-12 record in 26 games.
Over the last ten games, the Lakers have gone 4-6.
Earlier this season, the Lakers hosted the Kings (in Los Angeles).
They won by a score of 131-127.
James finished with 32 points, 14 rebounds and ten assists.
Via The NBA on October 27: "A vintage LeBron game in the @Lakers 3rd straight win:
32 PTS (16 in 4th)
14 REB
10 AST
4 3PM
12-22 FGM"
Following Thursday's game, the Lakers and Kings will face off again (also in Sacramento) on Saturday.
On the road, the Lakers have gone just 5-9 in the 14 games they have played away from LA.