LeBron James' Official Injury Status For Lakers-Nets Game
On Monday night, the Los Angeles Lakers will be in New York to face off against the Brooklyn Nets.
For the game, they will be without one of their best players, as LeBron James has been ruled out.
James is averaging 25.0 points, 8.2 rebounds and 8.5 assists per contest while shooting 51.7% from the field and 38.4% from the three-point range in 58 games.
The Lakers are coming off a 111-101 loss to the Celtics in Boston.
James finished with 22 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists while shooting 11/23 from the field and 0/6 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.
Via ESPN on Sunday: "Breaking: LeBron James is expected to miss at least 1-2 weeks with a groin strain, sources tell @shams.
James will wait for the groin injury to calm down and be re-evaluated."
The Lakers come into play as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 40-22 record in 62 games.
They have gone 8-2 over their last ten.
Following the Nets, the Lakers will remain on the road when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday in Wisconsin.