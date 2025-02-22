Fastbreak

LeBron James' Official Injury Status For Lakers-Nuggets Game

LeBron James is on the injury report for Saturday's game.

Apr 29, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) in the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets during game five of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

On Saturday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will be in Denver to play the Nuggets.

For the game, LeBron James is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he should be available.

James is averaging 24.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 8.9 assists per contest while shooting 51.6% from the field and 39.7% from the three-point range in 50 games.

Via Underdog NBA: "LeBron James (injury management) listed probable for Saturday."

The Lakers are coming off a 110-102 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers in Oregon.

James exploded for 40 points, eight rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block while shooting 14/24 from the field and 4/8 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.

Via StatMamba: "LeBron James is the first player in NBA history with multiple 40-PT games after turning 40."

With the win over the Trail Blazers, the Lakers improved to 33-21 in 54 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Western Confernece.

They have gone 7-3 over their last ten.

Following Denver, the Lakers will return home to host Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks.

Back on November 23, the Lakers lost by a score of 127-102.

James finished with 18 points, six rebounds and seven assists.

Feb 20, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) signals to teammates during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

As for the Nuggets, they are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 37-19 record in 56 games.

They are in the middle of a nine-game winning streak.

At home, the Nuggets are 20-8 in 28 games in Denver.

