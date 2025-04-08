Fastbreak

LeBron James' Official Injury Status For Lakers-Thunder Game

LeBron James is on the injury report for Tuesday's game.

Nov 29, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) shoots the ball against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers will face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder (in Oklahoma).

For the game, they could be without LeBron James, who is listed as questionable on the injury report.

James is currently averaging 24.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 51.3% from the field and 38.0% from the three-point range in 67 games.

Via Underdog NBA: "LeBron James (groin) questionable for Tuesday."

The Lakers beat the Thunder by a score of 126-99 (on Sunday).

James finished the win with 19 points, three rebounds, seven assists and one steal while shooting 9/16 from the field and 1/1 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.

Apr 6, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) walks down the court after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The Lakers are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 48-30 record in 78 games.

They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak (and have gone 5-5 over their last ten).

Apr 3, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) controls the ball against Golden State Warriors center Quinten Post (21) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

After the Thunder, the Lakers will travel to Dallas for a matchup with the Mavericks on Wednesday.

On the road, they are 18-20 in the 38 games they have played away from Crypto.com Arena.

Via @WITNESSKJ: "The best records against the West:

35-13 — Thunder

34-14 — Lakers"

Apr 6, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) defends Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

As for the Thunder, they are the best team in the NBA with a 64-14 record in 78 games.

They have gone 8-2 over their last ten.

Following the Lakers, the Thunder will play their next game on Wednesday night when they visit Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns in Arizona.

