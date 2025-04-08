LeBron James' Official Injury Status For Lakers-Thunder Game
On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers will face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder (in Oklahoma).
For the game, they could be without LeBron James, who is listed as questionable on the injury report.
James is currently averaging 24.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 51.3% from the field and 38.0% from the three-point range in 67 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "LeBron James (groin) questionable for Tuesday."
The Lakers beat the Thunder by a score of 126-99 (on Sunday).
James finished the win with 19 points, three rebounds, seven assists and one steal while shooting 9/16 from the field and 1/1 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.
The Lakers are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 48-30 record in 78 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak (and have gone 5-5 over their last ten).
After the Thunder, the Lakers will travel to Dallas for a matchup with the Mavericks on Wednesday.
On the road, they are 18-20 in the 38 games they have played away from Crypto.com Arena.
Via @WITNESSKJ: "The best records against the West:
35-13 — Thunder
34-14 — Lakers"
As for the Thunder, they are the best team in the NBA with a 64-14 record in 78 games.
They have gone 8-2 over their last ten.
Following the Lakers, the Thunder will play their next game on Wednesday night when they visit Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns in Arizona.