LeBron James' Official Injury Status For Lakers-Trail Blazers Game
On Thursday night, the Los Angeles Lakers will be in Oregon to face off against the Portland Trail Blazers.
For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as four-time NBA Champion LeBron James is on the injury report.
James is averaging 24.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 9.0 assists per contest while shooting 51.5% from the field and 39.4% from the three-point range in 49 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "LeBron James (injury management) questionable Thursday."
The Lakers are coming off a 100-97 loss (at home) to LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets.
James finished the loss with 26 points, seven rebounds, 11 assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 10/22 from the field and 4/11 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
Via ESPN's Dave McMenamin: "The Lakers have now lost two games in a row -- to West's 14th place team in the Jazz and the East's 14th place team in the Hornets."
The Lakers are still the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 32-21 record in 53 games.
They have won seven of their last ten.
Following Portland, the Lakers will play their next game on Saturday night when they visit Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in Colorado.
As for the Trail Blazers, they are the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 23-32 record in 55 games.
They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak (but have also gone 6-4 over their last ten).