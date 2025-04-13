LeBron James' Official Injury Status For Lakers-Trail Blazers Game
On Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles Lakers will play the Portland Trail Blazers (in Oregon).
For the game, they will be without one of their best players, as LeBron James has been ruled out.
James is averaging 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 51.3% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 70 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "LeBron James (groin) ruled out for Sunday."
The Lakers most recently beat the Houston Rockets by a score of 140-109.
James finished the win with 14 points, four rebounds, eight assists and one steal while shooting 6/11 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 22 minutes of playing time.
Via ESPN's Dave McMenamin (during Friday's game): "LeBron James checked out with 7:27 to go in the 3rd Q and hasn't subbed back in yet. He was favoring his left side -- obviously, he's been dealing with a left groin strain this season. The wrap he was wearing on the bench seemed placed more on his left quad/hip area though."
The Lakers are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 50-31 record in 81 games.
They have won two games in a row (and are 7-3 over their last ten).
As for the Trail Blazers, they are the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 35-46 record in 81 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak (and have gone 3-7 over their last ten).