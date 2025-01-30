LeBron James' Official Injury Status For Lakers-Wizards Game
On Thursday night, the Los Angeles Lakers will play Wizards in Washington, D.C.
For the game, the Lakers could be without one of their best players, as LeBron James is on the injury report.
James is averaging 23.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 9.0 assists per contest while shooting 51.3% from the field and 38.1% from the three-point range in 42 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "LeBron James (injury management) questionable for Thursday."
The Lakers are coming off a 118-104 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center.
James finished the loss with 31 points, eight rebounds, nine assits and one steal while shooting 10/16 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 33 miuntes.
Via Ryan Ward of Lakers Nation on Tuesday: "Per Lakers: With his first steal tonight @ PHI, LeBron James passed Maurice Cheeks (2,310) into sixth place in NBA history.
5. Gary Payton (2,445)
6. LeBron James (2,311)
7. Maurice Cheeks (2,310)"
With the loss, the Lakers dropped to 26-19 in 45 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Western Conference.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten.
Following the 76ers, the Lakers will play their next game on Saturday when they visit the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
As for the Wizards, they are the 15th seed (last place) in the Eastern Conference with a 6-40 record in 46 games.
They are in the middle of a 15-game losing streak.
Last month, the Lakers beat the Wizards by a score of 111-88 (in Los Angeles).