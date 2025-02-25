Fastbreak

LeBron James' Official Injury Status For Mavs-Lakers Game

LeBron James is on the injury report for Tuesday's game.

Ben Stinar

Jan 7, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) drives to the basket as Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall (13) defends during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Jan 7, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) drives to the basket as Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall (13) defends during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

On Tuesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will host the Dallas Mavericks in California.

For the game, LeBron James is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he should be available.

The four-time NBA Champion comes into play with averages of 24.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 8.8 assists per contest while shooting 51.8% from the field and 39.5% from the three-point range in 51 games.

Via Underdog NBA: "LeBron James (injury management) listed probable for Tuesday."

The Lakers are coming off a 123-100 victory over Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in Colorado.

James had 25 points, nine rebounds, five assists, one steal and three blocks while shooting 11/19 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.

Via StatMuse on Saturday: "LeBron James against the Nuggets:

25 PTS
9 REB
5 AST
3 BLK

Snaps the Lakers 8-game losing streak in Denver."

The Lakers enter the matchup with the Mavs as the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 34-21 record in 55 games.

They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak (and have gone 8-2 over their last ten).

Following Dallas, the Lakers will play their next game on Thursday night when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Feb 22, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) holds the ball during the second half against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images / Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

As for the Mavs, they are the eighth seed with a 31-27 record in 58 games.

Following the Lakers, they will play their next game on Thursday night when they return home to host LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets in Dallas.

