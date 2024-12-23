LeBron James' Official Injury Status For Pistons-Lakers Game
On Monday night, the Los Angeles Lakers will play the Detroit Pistons (at home).
For the game, LeBron James is listed as questionable on the injury report.
The four-time MVP is currently averaging 23.0 points, 7.9 rebounds and 8.9 assists per contest while shooting 48.9% from the field and 34.9% from the three-point range in 26 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "LeBron James (injury management) questionable for Monday."
The Lakers are coming off two straight wins over the Kings in Sacramento.
They won Saturday's game by a score of 103-99.
James led the way with 32 points, seven rebounds, six assists and four steals while shooting 13/24 from the field and 1/8 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.
With the victory, the Lakers are now in the middle of a three-game winning streak (and 5-5 over their last ten).
They come into Monday's showdown with Detroit as the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 16-12 record in 28 games.
Currently, the Lakers are just 2.0 games back of Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks for the fourth seed.
James is in his 22nd season (and about to turn 40), but he still continues to amaze NBA fans.
There is no question that he will make his 22nd straight All-Star Game in 2025.
As for the Pistons, they enter the matchup as the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They have gone 12-17 in their first 29 games of the season (and 4-6 over their last ten).