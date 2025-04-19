LeBron James' Official Injury Status For Timberwolves-Lakers Game
On Saturday night, the Los Angeles Lakers will host the Minnesota Timberwolves for Game 1 of their series.
For the game, LeBron James is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he should be available.
James is averaging 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 51.3% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 70 games.
The Lakers are coming off a season where they lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs.
They finished this year as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
At home, the Lakers are 31-10 in 41 games.
Magic Johnson wrote: "I will be glued to my TV during this year’s Playoffs and I’ll be at every Lakers vs. Timberwolves game watching three of the NBA’s most exciting players- LeBron James, Luca Doncic, and Anthony Edwards!"
On the other side, the Timberwolves finished as the sixth seed with a 49-33 record.
They went 24-17 in 41 games on the road away from the Target Center.
The two teams last faced off in the NBA playoffs during the 2004 Western Conference finals.
Kobe Bryant and the Lakers beat Kevin Garnett and the Timberwolves in six games.
Via The Minnesota Timberwolves: "Game 1.
Timberwolves vs. Lakers
2004 NBA Playoffs."
Game 2 of the series will be on Tuesday night (also in Los Angeles).