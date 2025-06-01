LeBron James Once Made A Heartfelt Statement About Michael Jordan
LeBron James and Michael Jordan have been compared to each other for over a decade.
The NBA legends are two of the most iconic athletes in all of sports history.
Back in 2021, James made his feelings clear about Jordan in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel Live.
He was fresh off filming the second Space Jam movie.
James (on July 14, 2021): "The first one came out 25 years ago, with the great Michael Jordan. Someone who inspired me to be as great as I can be on and off the floor. 25 years later, I am now the lead for Space James: A New Legacy."
For NBA fans, hearing James talk about Jordan in any capacity is extremely intriguing.
The two superstars were never able to face off against each other, as Jordan retired for the third (and final time) in 2003.
He missed James (who was the first pick in the 2003 NBA Draft) by one season.
Via NBA Memes: "Michael Jordan was drafted in 1984 and retired in 2003, and LeBron was born in 1984 and drafted in 2003... Can't make this stuff up🤯"
Jordan is most known for his legendary run with the Chicago Bulls where he won six NBA Championships.
He then spent the final two seasons of his pro career with the Washington Wizards (2001-03).
As for James, the 40-year-old is still going strong after his 22nd NBA season (and seventh with the Los Angeles Lakers).
He finished this past year with averages of 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 51.3% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range.