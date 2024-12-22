LeBron James' One-Legged Shot Went Viral In Lakers-Kings Game
On Saturday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers are playing the Kings in Sacramento.
During the first half, LeBron James made a tough shot that got a lot of views on social media.
The four-time MVP had 21 points, four rebounds, two assists and one steal while shooting 9/11 from the field in his first 18 minutes of playing time.
Via The NBA: "1-LEGGED FALL-AWAY FOR LBJ 😮💨"
Many fans reacted to James' shot.
@optifyy_: "he’s on one tonight"
@ballgamecom: "Doing the Wemby??"
@LSH_lakeshow: "LeBron and his one legged shots 😂 Bron had 12 points in the 1st quarter to lead all scorers"
@BronGotGame: "Lmaooo LeBron one legged fadeaway he’s just playing with them at this point 😭😭😭"
In addition to his exciting shot, James threw down a big dunk that also went viral.
At nearly 40, James continues to do remarkable things for a player at his age.
He came into play with averages of 22.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 9.0 assists per contest while shooting 48.6% from the field and 36.2% from the three-point range in 25 games.
Via NBA on ESPN: "LEBRON JAMES IS NEARLY 40 YEARS OLD DOING THIS 😲
This stretch for the Lakers to close the quarter against the Kings 🔥"
The Lakers are coming off a 113-100 victory over the Kings (also in Sacramento) on Thursday.
They are 15-12 in 27 games, which has them as the seventh seed in the west.
Following Sacramento, the Lakers will host the Detroit Pistons on Monday.