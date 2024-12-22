Fastbreak

LeBron James' One-Legged Shot Went Viral In Lakers-Kings Game

LeBron James made a tough shot during Saturday's game.

Ben Stinar

May 10, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) watches his shot during the first half in game five of the 2023 NBA playoffs conference semifinals round against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

On Saturday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers are playing the Kings in Sacramento.

During the first half, LeBron James made a tough shot that got a lot of views on social media.

The four-time MVP had 21 points, four rebounds, two assists and one steal while shooting 9/11 from the field in his first 18 minutes of playing time.

Via The NBA: "1-LEGGED FALL-AWAY FOR LBJ 😮‍💨"

Many fans reacted to James' shot.

@optifyy_: "he’s on one tonight"

@ballgamecom: "Doing the Wemby??"

@LSH_lakeshow: "LeBron and his one legged shots 😂 Bron had 12 points in the 1st quarter to lead all scorers"

@BronGotGame: "Lmaooo LeBron one legged fadeaway he’s just playing with them at this point 😭😭😭"

In addition to his exciting shot, James threw down a big dunk that also went viral.

At nearly 40, James continues to do remarkable things for a player at his age.

He came into play with averages of 22.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 9.0 assists per contest while shooting 48.6% from the field and 36.2% from the three-point range in 25 games.

Via NBA on ESPN: "LEBRON JAMES IS NEARLY 40 YEARS OLD DOING THIS 😲

This stretch for the Lakers to close the quarter against the Kings 🔥"

The Lakers are coming off a 113-100 victory over the Kings (also in Sacramento) on Thursday.

They are 15-12 in 27 games, which has them as the seventh seed in the west.

Following Sacramento, the Lakers will host the Detroit Pistons on Monday.

