LeBron James' Pass Went Viral In Lakers-Jazz Game
On Sunday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers are playing the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.
LeBron James had 13 points, three rebounds, nine assists and one block while shooting 5/11 from the field and 0/2 from the three-point range in his first 18 minutes.
One his passes got a lot of views on social media.
Via The NBA: "Year 22 type of vision 🥽
LeBron throws a BEAUTY to Max Christie!"
Many fans reacted to the pass.
@badr_xrr: "LeBron passing ball is a another level 👑"
@Yandani_YM: "clean pass from Bron"
@jordanumbers: "Who ever was calling Bron 175 years old and washed last game"
James is coming off a tough game against the OKC Thunder.
He finished the 101-93 loss with 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists while shooting 6/13 from the field and 0/3 from the three-point range.
That said, the four-time NBA Champion still came into play with averages of 22.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 9.1 assists per contest while shooting 49.8% from the field and 38.8% from the three-point range in his first 19 games.
Via StatMamba: "LeBron James in November:
23.5 PPG
8.8 RPG
10.3 APG
41.1% 3PT
Him and Jokic are the only players averaging 20 PPG & 10 APG this month."
As for the Lakers, they are the eighth seed in the west with an 11-8 record in 19 games.
This is the first of a four-game road trip, which will also feature the Minnesota Timberwolves, Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks (concluding on December 6).