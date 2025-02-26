LeBron James' Quote About Anthony Davis Went Viral After Mavs-Lakers Game
On Tuesday evening, LeBron James led the Los Angeles Lakers to a 107-99 victory over the Dallas Mavericks.
James finshed with 27 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and one steal while shooting 11/17 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
Via StatMamba: "LeBron James is the only player in the NBA this season to have 4th quarter totals of:
300+ PTS
100+ REB
100+ AST"
Even though Anthony Davis did not play in the game, the 2020 NBA Champion was given a tribute video by the Lakers.
James was asked about his former teammate after the win.
James (via The NBA): "Obviously, our friendship goes without saying. He's one of my best friends... It was great to see him get that recognition and him get that moment."
Before trading him to Dallas, the Lakers had landed Davis in a deal with the New Orleans Pelicans during the summer of 2019.
In their first season as teammates, James and Davis led the franchise to the 2020 NBA Championship over Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat.
At 40, James is still having another dominant season with averages of 24.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.7 assists per contest while shooting 52.0% from the field and 39.6% from the three-point range in 52 games.
Via Colin Cowherd: "Lebron has more energy than anyone on the floor in the fourth quarter. Just amazes me. Both ends. Just pure intensity."
The Lakers are now 35-21 in 56 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.