LeBron James Reacts To Carmelo Anthony's Viral Instagram Post

LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers) reacted to Carmelo Anthony's Instagram post.

Nov 26, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) and forward Carmelo Anthony (7) stand on the court during the game against the Sacramento Kings at Staples Center. The Kings wins 141-137 in the triple-overtime. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
On Sunday, Team USA and Serbia will face off in their first game of the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Carmelo Anthony is not on the team, but he is one of the best Olympic basketball players of all time.

He has participated in four Olympics and won three Gold Medals.

July 16, 2012; Washington, DC, USA; United States forward Carmelo Anthony (15) high fives United States forward Kevin Durant (5) against Brazil in the second half at Verizon Center. Team USA won 80-69. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports / Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

On Friday, Anthony made a post to Instagram that had over 40,000 likes in less than one hour.

Anthony captioned his post: "Olympic archives 📸🇺🇸 #STAYME7O"

One person who left a comment was Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

James was with Anthony for three Olympics (and two Gold Medals).

James wrote: "Salute 🫡 Champ!!"

Anthony is one of the best players of all time and was the third pick in the 2003 NBA Draft out of Syracuse.

During his one year with the Orange, he led them to the NCAA Championship over the Kansas Jayhawks.

Mar 4, 2023; Syracuse, New York, USA; Former Syracuse Orange member of the 2003 National Championship team Carmello Anthony addresses the crowd at the half as the university celebrates the 20th anniversary at JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports / Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The 10-time NBA All-Star played 19 seasons for the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, Portland Trail Blazers, Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets.

His career averages were 22.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range in 1,260 regular season games.

He has also appeared in 83 NBA playoff games (77 starts) with the Knicks, Thunder, Trail Blazers and Nuggets.

Sep 29, 2014; New York, NY, USA; New York Knick forward Carmelo Anthony (7) is photographed by NBA photographer Nat Butler during Media Day at the NY Knicks practice facility. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports / Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

As for James, he is still among the best players in the NBA.

He finished his 21st season with averages of 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 54.0% from the field and 41.0% from the three-point range in 71 games.

