LeBron James Reacts To Carmelo Anthony's Viral Instagram Post
On Sunday, Team USA and Serbia will face off in their first game of the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
Carmelo Anthony is not on the team, but he is one of the best Olympic basketball players of all time.
He has participated in four Olympics and won three Gold Medals.
On Friday, Anthony made a post to Instagram that had over 40,000 likes in less than one hour.
Anthony captioned his post: "Olympic archives 📸🇺🇸 #STAYME7O"
One person who left a comment was Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.
James was with Anthony for three Olympics (and two Gold Medals).
James wrote: "Salute 🫡 Champ!!"
Anthony is one of the best players of all time and was the third pick in the 2003 NBA Draft out of Syracuse.
During his one year with the Orange, he led them to the NCAA Championship over the Kansas Jayhawks.
The 10-time NBA All-Star played 19 seasons for the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, Portland Trail Blazers, Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets.
His career averages were 22.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range in 1,260 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 83 NBA playoff games (77 starts) with the Knicks, Thunder, Trail Blazers and Nuggets.
As for James, he is still among the best players in the NBA.
He finished his 21st season with averages of 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 54.0% from the field and 41.0% from the three-point range in 71 games.