LeBron James Reacts To Colorado Basketball's Latest Signing
Colorado Men's Basketball is coming off a season where they went 26-11.
They reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2021.
On Thursday, Isaiah Johnson announced that he is committing to the Buffaloes.
Via Johnson: "UFFALO NATION 🦬 LETS GET IT ROCKIN‼️#skobuffs #committed"
Many NBA stars reacted to his Instagram post, and one person who sent him a message was Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.
James wrote: "Yessir nephew!!! 🙏🏾🙏🏾"
Other players that left comments were Jarred Vanderbilt, Darius Garland, Dwyane Wade and Matt Barnes.
Having all of those players support him is a good sign for Colorado basketball fans.
Matt Moreno of Rivals reported more details on Johnson.
Via Moreno: "California guard Isaiah Johnson (North Hollywood-Campbell Hall) is the first commitment for Tad Boyle and Colorado in the 2025 class. The 6-foot-1 guard also holds offers from San Diego, Rice, New Mexico State, Denver and Weber State among others. @CUSportsNation."
Colorado has had a many NBA players over the years such as Spencer Dinwiddie, Alec Burks, Derrick White, Chauncey Billups, Andre Roberson and Jabari Walker.
As for James, he is coming off another fantastic season at 39.
He finished the year with averages of 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 54.0% from the field and 41.0% from the three-point range in 71 games.
The four-time NBA Champion will turn 40 during the middle of next season but he is still among the best players in the league.