LeBron James Reacts To Dallas Mavericks Winning NBA Draft Lottery
On Monday night, the Dallas Mavericks were the winners of the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery in Chicago.
They will now have the first-overall pick in what is expected to be a loaded draft class of prospects.
Via ClutchPoints: "The official 2025 NBA Draft lottery order:
1. Mavs
2. Spurs
3. Sixers
4. Hornets
5. Jazz
6. Wizards
7. Pelicans
8. Nets
9. Raptors
10. Rockets (via Suns)
11. Trail Blazers
12. Bulls
13. Hawks (via Kings)
14. Spurs (via Hawks)"
Cooper Flagg (out of Duke) is seen by most as the surefire top pick.
Many people around the NBA reacted to the shocking news, and one person who sent out a post was Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.
His post had over 55,000 likes and two million impressions in 25 minutes.
James wrote: "🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣"
A lot of people commented on his post.
@SOULbeautifulme: "This is all hilarious especially the teams that tanked for NOTHING 😂🤣😂"
@dblockdown15: "HES COMING TO DALLAS"
@DunVsEverybodyy: "Lakers should trade you to the mavs for the first pick in the draft …. LeBron AD & kyrie gonna feed families"
@LADEig: "LeBron knows it’s rigged"
Law Murray: "2019: Pelicans win Zion Williamson draft lottery, trade Anthony Davis to Lakers
2025: Mavericks trade Luka Doncic to Lakers, win Cooper Flagg draft lottery"
@juskianoo: "im sure this news interrupted your dinner in cancun"
@kings_muse: "Go to bed old man, Adam handed Luka to you on a Silver platter"