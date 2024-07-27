LeBron James Reacts To Devin Booker's Instagram Post
LeBron James and Devin Booker are currently teammates on Team USA.
They will participate in the 2024 Olympics, and their first game will be on Sunday morning against Nikola Jokic and Serbia.
Booker is in the Olympics for the second time in his career (he won a Gold Medal in 2020).
On Saturday, the Phoenix Suns superstar made a post to Instagram with incredible content from the opening ceremony.
His post had over 92,000 likes in less than three hours.
Booker captioned his post: "Opening ceremony 🇺🇸"
One person who left a comment was James.
His comment had over 2,800 likes in less than three hours.
James wrote: "🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 "That boy standing like Captain America". That's hilarious! Dope content here! 🫡🔥🔥"
James is attempting to win his third Gold Medal (he won the Gold in 2008 and 2012).
The Los Angeles Lakers superstar also made history during the opening ceremony.
Via Cleveland.com: "He just keeps making history! At the opening ceremony for the 2024 Paris Olympics, Northeast Ohio native LeBron James became the first U.S. men’s basketball player to ever serve as a flag bearer.
Photo: AP"
Team USA went a perfect 5-0 in their exhibition games against South Sudan, Germany, Serbia, Canada and Australia.
Serbia will be a good first test, as they have Jokic (who won the 2024 MVP Award) and Atlanta Hawks star Bogdan Bogdanovic.
Following Serbia, Team USA will face off against South Sudan (on July 31) and Puerto Rico (on August 3).