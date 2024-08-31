LeBron James Reacts To Devin Booker's Instagram Story
Devin Booker is coming off an excellent summer for Team USA at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
The Phoenix Suns guard took a backseat to other superstars and was willing to be a role player.
He was also seen filming a lot of content from the Olympics.
On Friday, Booker posted photos he took of players on the team (via Instagram).
The four-time NBA All-Star captured a fantastic photo of LeBron James (and James reposted the picture to his Instagram story).
Booker had been coming off a season where he averaged 27.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.9 assists per contest while shooting 49.2% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range.
Many people took notice of how much he sacrificed at the Olympics.
Via Carmelo Anthony on 7PM in Brooklyn: "The one person on the team who had to change their role was Devin Booker. I've accepted the role of being a pick and pop guy... Devin Booker comes from that. In college, he came from that. He came off the bench. He's used to earning his minutes and working his way and hard work. People forget about that. He was more adaptable to that role. He was the unsung hero on that team. That's hard to do."
Booker has won two Gold medals and will be an excellent candidate to be one of the stars of Team USA at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.
As for James, he has won three Gold medals (and one Bronze).