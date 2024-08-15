LeBron James Reacts To Devin Booker's Instagram Post
Devin Booker is coming off a fantastic summer where he helped lead Team USA to a Gold medal.
The Phoenix Suns superstar has now won two Gold medals at just 27 years old.
After the Olympics were over, Booker made a post to Instagram that had over 250,000 likes and 900 comments in nine hours.
Booker captioned his post: "Olympic prep w no service"
One person who left a comment was Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James (who was also teammates with Booker on Team USA).
His comment had over 3,000 likes in nine hours.
James wrote: "That GUY!!! 🙏🏾🫡"
Booker is coming off another excellent season for the Suns where he averaged 27.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.9 assists per contest while shooting 49.2% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range in 68 games.
With Team USA, he had to step into a new role where he was not the superstar.
The former Kentucky standout did an excellent job of being unselfish and was still able to put up strong numbers.
Meanwhile, James is now a three-time Gold medalist (he also has one Bronze).
At 39, he still remains among the ten best players in the world (he won the MVP of the Men's Basketball Olympics).
Via BronMuse: "LeBron James' Legendary resume:
— 3x Gold Medalist
— All-Time Scoring Leader
— Top 4 in Assists
— 20x All-Star
— 20x AIl-NBA
— 10x Finals
— 6x All-Defense
— 4x MVP
— 4x NBA Champ
— 4x FMVP
— 3x AS MVP
— 1x Scoring Leader
— 1x Assist Leader
— 1x IST Champ
— 1x IST MVP
— ROTY"