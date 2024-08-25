LeBron James Reacts To Exciting Maya Moore News
Maya Moore is one of the best basketball players of all time.
She was the first pick in the 2011 WNBA Draft by the Minnesota Lynx and spent her entire eight-year career with the franchise.
On Saturday evening, Moore had her jersey retired by the Lynx.
Via The Minnesota Lynx: "No. 23 is now in the Target Center rafters."
Many people reacted to the news on social media and one person who sent out a post was Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.
His post (via X) had over 21,000 likes and 1.1 million impressions in less than 24 hours.
James wrote: "CONGRATULATIONS 2️⃣3️⃣!!!! Absolute LEGEND!! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🫡👑"
Moore finished her career with averages of 18.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 45.3% from the field and 38.4% from the three-point range in 271 games.
The six-time WNBA All-Star appeared in 56 playoff games and won four championships.
She also won the 2014 MVP Award.
Via The WNBA: "The moment we all been waiting for 🥹
4x WNBA Champion Maya Moore-Irons #23 jersey officially hangs in the rafters at Target Center right where it belongs
A legend on and off the court 💐"
As for James, he is still among the best players in the NBA at 39.
The four-time NBA Champion is entering his seventh season with the Lakers.
Last season, he averaged 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 54.0% from the field and 41.0% from the three-point range.