LeBron James Reacts To LA Clippers Latest Signing
LeBron James and Chris Paul have never been teammates in the NBA.
However, they will be forever linked as two good friends (who were at the top of the NBA during their era).
Recently, Paul signed a deal to play for the LA Clippers.
One person who reacted to the news was James.
James (via his Instagram story): "This is dope!! Happiness written all over his face!! Congrats @CP3 🔥🔥"
Paul famously joined the Clippers in 2011 when he was the best point guard in the NBA.
He made the All-Star Game in five of his six seasons with the franchise.
Via NBA on ESPN: "Chris Paul really put up one of the rarest stat lines with the Clippers 🔥"
Paul spent last season playing for the San Antonio Spurs.
Despite turning 40 in May, the future Hall of Famer appeared in all 82 games with averages of 8.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 42.7% from the field and 37.7% from the three-point range.