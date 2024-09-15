LeBron James Reacts To Marvin Harrison Jr. In Rams-Cardinals Game
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is one of the most intriguing NFL rookies.
The former Ohio State star was the fourth pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Harrison Jr. had a tough showing in Week 1, but he has rebounded with a big performance during Sunday's game between the Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams.
Via Bleacher Report: "MARVIN HARRISON JR. IN 1Q
4 CATCHES
131 YDS
2 TD
UNREAL."
Many people reacted on social media, and one person who sent out several posts was Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.
James wrote (via his Instagram story): "H.I.M Still!!!! 💪🏾"
Harrison Jr. spent three seasons of college football with the Buckeyes.
He finished his career with 155 receptions for 2,613 yards and 31 touchdowns.
The 22-year-old is the son of Football Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison.
Via Former NFL Star JJ Watt: "I thought everyone said Marvin Harrison Jr. was no good after his first ever game in the NFL?
130 yards and 2 TD in the first half today…"
The Cardinals lost their Week 1 matchup to the Buffalo Bills by a score of 34-28 (in New York).
Following the Rams, they will remain at home to host the Detroit Lions next Sunday in Arizona.
As for James, he is from Ohio and has been known to support the Buckeyes.
The future Hall of Famer is coming off his 21st season in the NBA where he averaged 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest.