LeBron James Reacts To Nets-Lakers Trade
On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers will host the Clevelend Cavaliers.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, they will have their two new players (Shake Milton and Dorian Finney-Smith) available.
Via Charania: "New Lakers Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton have been cleared to make their team debut tonight versus the Cavaliers, sources tell ESPN. All physicals have been complete for the four-player Lakers-Nets trade."
On Monday, LeBron James was asked about the trade that also sent D'Angelo Russell and Maxwell Lewis to the Brooklyn Nets (h/t Jovan Buha).
James: "First of all, big shoutout to D-Lo and Max Lew. Obviously, brothers of ours and you hate to see anyone leave in any point in the season."
James on Finney-Smith and Milton: "They bring experience. They bring toughness. And guys that's played in big games and have mastered their roles throughout their career. I'm looking forward to them getting into our system and making an immediate impact whenever their number is called."
Milton is averaging 7.4 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 38.9% from the three-point range in 27 games.
He has also spent time with the Philadelphia 76ers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Detroit Pistons and New York Knicks over seven seasons.
Finney-Smith is averaging 10.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 45.9% from the field and 43.5% from the three-point range in 20 games.
He has also played for the Dallas Mavericks over nine seasons in the league.
The Lakers are the fifth seed with an 18-13 record in 31 games.