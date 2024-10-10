LeBron James Reacts To News About Lakers NBA Champion Teammate
On Thursday, Danny Green made the big announcement that he is retiring from basketball after 15 seasons.
He appeared in two games for the Philadelphia 76ers last season but had been a free agent for nearly a year.
Via Bleacher Report: "Danny Green has announced his retirement after 15 seasons in NBA
One of FOUR players in NBA history to win a championship with three different teams 🏆🏆🏆"
Many people around the NBA reacted to the big news.
One person who left a comment was his former Los Angeles Lakers teammate LeBron James.
James commented on Green's post: "Congrats Champ!!! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🫡👑"
Green spent one season with James and the Lakers (they were also teammates on the Cleveland Cavaliers).
He averaged 8.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 41.6% from the field and 36.7% from the three-point range 68 games.
That year, they won the 2020 NBA Championship over the Miami Heat.
Green is among the best role players in NBA history.
He also helped the San Antonio Spurs (2014) and Toronto Raptors (2019) win titles.
His career averages were 8.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 42.1% from the field and 40.0% from the three-point range in 832 games.
Via The Los Angeles Lakers: "Congrats on an incredible career, Champ!"
Green played for the San Antonio Spurs, Cleveland Cavaliers, Memphis Grizzlies, Los Angeles Lakers, Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers over his 15 years in the NBA.
The 37-year-old appeared in 169 NBA playoff games (158 starts).