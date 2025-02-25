LeBron James Reacts To Richard Jefferson ESPN News
Richard Jefferson had a very productive NBA career that lasted for 17 seasons.
Since retiring, he has become one of the biggest stars on ESPN.
On Monday, ESPN announced big news about Jefferson.
Via Front Office Sports: "Richard Jefferson will join Mike Breen and Doris Burke on ESPN's 2025 NBA Finals team, which will also call marquee games throughout the rest of the season.
It will be Jefferson's first time calling the NBA Finals."
Many people reacted to the news, and one person who sent out a post (via his Instagram story) was Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.
James wrote: "🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾
CONGRATS BROTHER!! 🫡"
At the end of Jefferson's career he spent time with James on the Cleveland Cavaliers.
While he was far from his prime, he was an important veteran to the team that won the 2016 NBA Championship over Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.
Jefferson was initially the 13th pick in the 2001 NBA Draft out of Arizona.
He played for the New Jersey Nets, San Antonio Spurs, Milwaukee Bucks, Golden State Warriors, Denver Nuggets, Dallas Mavericks, Utah Jazz (and Cavs).
His career averages were 12.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 46.4% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 1,181 regular season games.
The 44-year-old also appeared in 140 NBA playoff games (75 starts).
He made the NBA Finals four times (with the Nets and Cavs).
Jefferson retired after he played 20 games for the Nuggets in 2018.