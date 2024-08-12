LeBron James Reacts To Steph Curry's IG Post After Team USA Won Gold Medal
LeBron James and Steph Curry are the two most notable players of this era in the NBA.
Therefore, it was a huge deal that they were teammates on Team USA at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
In the team's 98-87 victory over France (to win the Gold medal), Curry and James combined for 38 points, seven rebounds, 15 assists, four steals and one block.
Via The NBA: "Scoring the FINAL 13 POINTS for USA to complete their #Paris2024 Semifinals comeback...
Steph. Bron. KD."
After the Olympics, Curry made a post to Instagram that had over 3.1 million likes and 20,000 comments.
Curry captioned the post: "Yall gone get this Gold Medal Content!#nuitnuit"
One person who left a comment was James.
His comment had over 38,000 likes in less than 24 hours.
James wrote: "Damn skippy!!!! 🫡🙏🏾🇺🇸🥇"
Fans will likely love to see the interaction between the two future Hall of Famers.
Curry has been in the NBA for 15 seasons, so they have faced off an abundance of times over their careers.
In addition, the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers faced off in the NBA Finals four times in a row (2015-19).
The Warriors went 3-1 in those matchups.
Despite Curry's heroics in the Gold medal game, James was named as the MVP of the Men's Basketball Olympics.
At 39, James is coming off a season where he averaged 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest.
Curry (36) finished this past season with averages of 26.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest.