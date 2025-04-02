LeBron James Reacts To Steph Curry's Performance In Warriors-Grizzlies Game
On Tuesday night, Steph Curry had his best game of the 2024-25 NBA season when the Golden State Warriors beat the Memphis Grizzlies by a score of 134-125.
The All-Star guard put up 52 points, ten rebounds, eight assists, five steals and one block while shooting 16/31 from the field and 12/20 from the three-point range.
Via StatMuse: "Steph Curry has the most threes in a game by a
27 year old
30 year old (tied)
34 year old (tied)
35 year old
36 year old
and now, 37 year old."
Many people reacted to Curry's performance on social media post, and one person who made a comment was Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.
James commented on ESPN's Instagram post.
ESPN wrote: "50-PIECE WITH 12 THREES FOR STEPH CURRY 🔥Not an April Fool’s joke 🤫"
James commented: "🧑🏽🍳 COOKED!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"