LeBron James Reacts To Steph Curry's Viral Instagram Post
Steph Curry and LeBron James have been seen together a lot this summer because they both helped lead Team USA to a Gold medal at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
Speculation has begun about if they could actually team up in the NBA one day (before the end of their careers).
On Saturday evening, Curry made a post to Instagram that had over 850,000 likes and 2,400 comments in less than 24 hours.
Curry captioned the post: "Enjoying life!!!"
One person to leave a comment was James.
His comment had nearly 6,000 likes in eight hours.
James wrote: "You damn right!! The only way"
The more the two interact will only fuel the rumors of a potential team-up.
That said, Curry signed a one-year contract extension with the Golden State Warriors last week.
The most impressive thing about James and Curry is that they are still the two most notable superstars in the league this late into their legendary careers.
Curry (36) is coming off a season where he averaged 26.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest while shooting 45.0% from the field and 40.8% from the three-point range in 74 games.
He has spent his entire 15-year career with Golden State.
On the other hand, James (39) is coming off a year where he averaged 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 54.0% from the field and 41.0% from the three-point range in 71 games.
He has played for the Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers over 20 seasons.