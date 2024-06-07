LeBron James Reportedly Unfollows Ex-Cleveland Cavaliers Teammate
LeBron James has been in the news recently due to comments he made about his former teammate, Kyrie Irving.
Irving is currently in the NBA Finals with the Dallas Mavericks, and before the series began, James gave high praise to the superstar point guard (via Mind the Game podcast).
James on June 4: "There was nothing on the basketball floor that Kyrie couldn't do. Sitting here watching it, I'm playing like so f***ing happy and so proud to watch him continue his growth or whatever the case may be. At the same time, I'm so f***ing mad at the same time that I am not his running mate anymore."
NBA Champion Kendrick Perkins responded to those comments (via ESPN).
Perkins: "Here we go again. Bron weaseling his way into somebody else's moment. Like, this is not about you. Your team is at home. This is about the Mavs and the Celtics. Yet, your so mad and disappointed that you're not Kyrie Irving's running mate anymore. Here we go again."
Now, NBA Alerts (an account that monitors social media activity around the league) reports that James has unfollowed Perkins on X.
Via NBA Alerts: "👀 LeBron James (KingJames) is no longer following @KendrickPerkins"
The post from NBA Alerts had over 6,000 likes and 490,000 impressions in less than two hours.
Many fans responded with their reactions.
James and Perkins were teammates for part of two seasons on the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Perkins played 18 regular season games and eight NBA playoff games with Cleveland.