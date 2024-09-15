LeBron James Responds To Random Lakers Fan With Emotional Message
The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off a season where they lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
They have one of the most talented rosters in the league but have been unable to come close to repeating the success that they had in 2020 when they won the NBA Championship.
On Saturday, Lakers Lead posted a clip from the 2020 season with a highlight of Jared Dudley making a buzzer-beater.
Lakers Lead: "THIS WAS PEAK"
Lakers fan @rhyandavila responded: "I really miss this😭"
LeBron James randomly replied to @rhyandavila.
James wrote: "I DO TOO 😭"
Many fans reacted to James' comment.
Via @LaRespectful_: "LEBRON REPLY TO ME I LOVE U GOAT"
Via @BronGotGame: "What tf dawg did you just reply to a random"
Via @nicoleganglani: "LeBron feeling nostalgic bc he knows he’s playing for a mediocre team this coming season. He just like me fr"
Via @rhaenyravalley: "imagine lebron responding to your tweet"
Via @snapthewrist: "We getting this Bron before the season even started it’s wraps"
Via @AppleSoup300: "This really just makes me think even more that Kevin Durant will one day reply to me"
Via @NewMediaSports_: "They signed Christian Koloko bron tired of being quiet"
Via @BadBizzTheFurry: "bro responded to a reg user"
James is entering his seventh season playing for the Lakers.
He finished last year with averages of 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 54.0% from the field and 41.0% from the three-point range in 71 games.