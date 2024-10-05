LeBron James Reveals Reason For Signing With Los Angeles Lakers
LeBron James is heading into his 22nd season in the NBA (and seventh playing for the Los Angeles Lakers).
His tenure with the Lakers has had a lot of ups and downs, but the team was able to win the 2020 NBA Championship over the Miami Heat.
On Saturday, James responded to a report about why he joined the Lakers.
His post (via X) had over 44,000 likes and 2.7 million impressions in three hours.
Via Legion Hoops: "Report: LeBron James joined Lakers partly because of how they handled final seasons of Kobe Bryant’s career"
James responded: "🧢. I came to the Lakers cause I wanted to help Jeanie win championships, bring that Spark back to the Lakers and see my family blossom in SoCal. Why would I make a decision on how someone else is treated. Mama always said “Stay out of grown folks business”. 🤷🏾♂️"
Lakers fans will likely seeing love the response from James.
At 39, he still remains among the best ten best players in the NBA.
Last year, James averaged 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 54.0% from the field and 41.0% from the three-point range in 71 games.
The Lakers will play their first game of the regular season on October 22 when they host Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in Los Angeles.
Last season, they lost to Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).