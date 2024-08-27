LeBron James Reveals What Bronny Will Call Him As Lakers Teammates

"[Bronny] can't call me dad in the workplace... He's gotta call me 2-3, or Bron, or GOAT if he wants to... Can’t be running down the court like, 'Dad, I'm open!'"



LeBron James isn't letting Bronny call him dad on the court 🤣



(via @TheShopUN) pic.twitter.com/VwOc0FJLXd