LeBron James Reveals What Bronny Will Call Him As Lakers Teammates
Over the summer, Bronny James was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers with the 55th overall pick.
Via The NBA: "LeBron James and Bronny James become the first father and son duo to be in the NBA at the same time.
Now they are teammates on the Lakers!"
Many fans have wondered what Bronny will call his father now that they are teammates.
LeBron recently spoke about the subject (via The Shop).
LeBron: "We already laid that down. He cannot call me dad in the workplace. Once we leave out of the practice facility and the gates closed, I can be dad again... He gotta call me like 2.3., or Bron, or GOAT if he wants to. It's up to him."
Bronny finished his one season of college basketball at USC with averages of 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while shooting 36.6% from the field and 26.7% from the three-point range in 25 games.
The Lakers are a team that is trying to compete for titles with LeBron, Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves and D'Angelo Russell on the roster.
Therefore, how much playing time Bronny gets will be an interesting topic to follow.
Shams Charania reported the details of his contract.
Via Charania on July 3: "Bronny James has signed his rookie contract with the Lakers, per sources: Four years and $7.9 million. Team option in fourth season."
LeBron will be going into his seventh season with the Lakers.
Last season, they lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs.