LeBron James Reveals What NBA World Misunderstood About Bronny James
Bronny James is coming off two productive games with the South Bay Lakers (G League).
He most recently had 23 points, nine rebounds and five assists while shooting 50% from the field.
On Monday, LeBron was asked about his son's recent stretch of games (h/t Jovan Buha).
LeBron: "I think every moment he gets out there, he's just getting more and more comfortable with the pro game. The physicality of it, the nuances of it, the speed of it. He's always had the IQ for the game. As he continues to get stronger, he continues to get more game-play, and he continues to get more comfortable; I think what we're seeing is a lot of people, I don't think understood, is how his play-making ability is. When he's handling the ball, pick and rolls, getting his guys involved."
Right now, the 20-year-old rookie is averaging 14.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 37.9% from the field and 28.3% from the three-point range in his first nine G League games.
He has appeared in seven NBA games for the Lakers.
Via The NBA on Tuesday: "Bronny ↘️↗️ LeBron
The 👑 celebrating 40 with the bounce alley-oop from his son in warmups!"
The Lakers are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with an 18-13 record in their first 31 games of the 2024-25 NBA season.
They will resume action on Tuesday evening when they host Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Los Angeles.