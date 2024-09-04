LeBron James Sends Bold Instagram Message To Bronny James
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James sent out an Instagram story message to his son (Bronny).
Bronny James is coming off a year where he appeared in 25 games for the USC Trojans.
He finished the season with averages of 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 36.6% from the field and 26.7% from the three-point range.
The 19-year-old was the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft and will now be teammates with his father (LeBron).
There has been a lot of media and fan attention on if Bronny is an actual NBA prospect.
Recently, LeBron sent out an Instagram story with a bold message for Bronny (h/t ClutchPoints).
LeBron wrote: "Keep going kid and f*ck all the hate/noise. You know your personal legend! THEY DON’T KNOW YOU!"
