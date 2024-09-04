Fastbreak

LeBron James Sends Bold Instagram Message To Bronny James

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James sent out an Instagram story message to his son (Bronny).

Mar 28, 2023; Houston, TX, USA; McDonald's All American West guard Bronny James (6) speaks with his father, LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers, after the game against the McDonald's All American East at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Bronny James is coming off a year where he appeared in 25 games for the USC Trojans.

He finished the season with averages of 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 36.6% from the field and 26.7% from the three-point range.

The 19-year-old was the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft and will now be teammates with his father (LeBron).

There has been a lot of media and fan attention on if Bronny is an actual NBA prospect.

Recently, LeBron sent out an Instagram story with a bold message for Bronny (h/t ClutchPoints).

LeBron wrote: "Keep going kid and f*ck all the hate/noise. You know your personal legend! THEY DON’T KNOW YOU!"

